Logan Paul On Seth Rollins’ WWE World Title Win: “That Was Dirty”

Logan Paul has shared his thoughts on the “Ruse of the Century,” which saw Seth Rollins cash in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. “The Maverick” did not seem impressed with the new champion’s tactics.

Speaking on an episode of his Impulsive podcast that was recorded just two days after SummerSlam, Logan Paul reacted to Rollins faking a knee injury for weeks in order to execute his plan.

“I have to say, that was dirty,” Paul said. “The dude’s at home on crutches taking his daughter for a walk down the street.”

Paul’s comments come after his own successful weekend at the event. On Night One of the premium live event, he and his partner, Drew McIntyre, defeated the team of Randy Orton and musical artist Jelly Roll in a high-profile tag team match. Now, he meets John Cena at Clash in Paris.