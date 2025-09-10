Logan Paul Praises John Cena’s Wrestling Mastery After Historic Paris Match

Logan Paul offered extensive praise for John Cena’s in-ring abilities during a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, providing detailed insights into their match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025.

‘About halfway through the match, I felt very viscerally two things. One, holy [S], John Cena is so [F] good. He just… he *is* that good. There will be people who hear that who know wrestling and people who don’t know wrestling… The viewer will never truly understand just how difficult this sport is,’ Paul explained to co-host Mike Majlak.

He’s been gushing about the match for weeks. During another recent episode, he praised the 17-time world champion as an “absolute mastermind of the craft” and said Cena wrestles better than Pablo Picasso painted.

Paul described the transformative experience of facing the WWE legend. Despite the magnitude of the moment, he was able to stay present and appreciate what was unfolding.

‘I’m in there in the ring with literally the greatest of all time. Not only working, but admiring and also learning. … That was my last match with John Cena. This guy is so [__] good at this. It’s scary. … John Cena wrestles better than Pablo Picasso paints. Sorry to all the Picasso stands out there, but he is so good at what he does. Working with him was such a privilege… I leveled up not just like, I climbed a couple rungs of the ladder that night, but also in my ability to assess our work.’

The historic match at Paris La Défense Arena earned a 4.5-star rating from respected wrestling critic Dave Meltzer, which Paul couldn’t help but bring up.

“‘Although I did not come away with the victory, Mike, I did come away with more victories than I can count in terms of what I learned in this sport and hopefully the respect that I gained because I knew that this match was going to be a banger… it got a Dave Meltzer 4.5 star rating, which is tough. He’s a tough critic,”‘” Paul noted.

The event marked Cena’s final European match before his retirement at year’s end, with WWE setting a new attendance record of 30,343 fans at the venue.