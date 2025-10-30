Logan Paul Called Out by Michael Chandler for Summerslam 2026

Logan Paul is someone who gets frequently called out and the brash influencer turned WWE performer has a former UFC title challenger wanting to lock up with him inside the WWE ring. That was expressed by Michael Chandler who recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to cover several subjects.

Touching on his UFC specific aspirations, the former multi-time Bellator MMA champion was discussing his desire to get on that UFC White House card next year. Chandler has often mentioned wanting that big pay day fight with Conor McGregor as far as who his desired opponent for the June 2026 tentpole event would be. But ‘Iron’ Michael has also kept things open to fight whoever, as he feels like he can electrify the crowd in a show that imparts a sense of partisan spirit for an event aligned with celebrating American independence.

After Chandler touched upon that desire though, Van Vliet mentioned that maybe WWE will be the next move after that White House clash for the MMA star. CVV broke down how Chandler could definitely succeed in WWE based on his look, mic skills, and athletic attributes. This comment came after an earlier portion of the interview which was centred on Michael Chandler’s passion for WWE as a kid and how his love for pro wrestlign is higher now than it ever has been.

Responding to Van Vliet’s idea that perhaps a pivot to some WWE action could possibly be in the cards for post-June 2026, Chandler said,

Yeah, when’s Wrestlemania?…Oh, that’s right. So we can’t do Wrestlemania, but when is [SummerSlam]… I knew there’s one in August… Where’s that at?… Minneapolis. Okay, let’s do Minneapolis in August.” “Me versus Logan Paul… Me versus Logan Paul [laughs]…. That’s where we’ll do it. That’s where we’ll start it. No, I mean, yeah, could be awesome. We’ll see.” “We got a lot of talks to happen between now and then. Obviously, they know I’m interested. I believe they’re interested. So, We’ll see where we’re at.

https://youtu.be/ts7TVmsFxA0

Logan Paul addresses current WWE situation after a dormant period

Logan Paul has cleared up some things recently as a certain crop of pro wrestling fans were unsure what ‘The Maverick’ was up to as he has not been on WWE programming for multiple weeks. Paul’s last match, as of this writing, came at Clash in Paris as he took a loss to seventeen time world champion John Cena.

A recent vlog posted to his YouTube channel illuminated some details regarding what Paul is up to and the former influencer boxer has mentioned how his effort is focused on being in WWE. His co-host Mike Majlak got in a bit of a playful poke that Paul barely does anything in WWE though and Logan Paul responded by stating that he is simply waiting for a call from Triple H to get the greeenlight regarding what the next moves are.