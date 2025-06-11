No One Told Me: Logan Paul Says He Was Unaware of R-Truth’s MITB Return

Logan Paul apparently got the Tom Holland treatment from WWE.

The Spider-Man star is known for not being able to contain himself, and there have been many instances of him leaking critical info about upcoming movies. It has happened so many times that Marvel Studio executives have resorted to hiding info about his own movies from him, per Holland himself.

The YouTube star seemingly got a similar treatment for his Money In The Bank match from WWE officials, where he teamed up with John Cena to face the duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The ending of the bout saw a returning R-Truth attacking Cena, costing him the match.

Speaking about the PPV on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul claimed that he was actually told nothing about the return and he only found out during the match:

“I’m sitting there like basically knocked out, and Cody (Rhodes) and John (Cena) are in the ring, I’m rooting for my guy John, ‘Get us that win John!’ And dude, out of nowhere comes f*cking R-Truth who I thought was fired. I thought the WWE let him go. Also, here’s the thing, no one told me R-Truth was coming. I didn’t even know. I didn’t even know. So bro, I’m sitting there and he comes back, I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is he doing here!?’ Yes, in the moment (I became a fan) and dude, I’m selling, I’m like, hey, then he hit John and we lost the f*cking match!”

Logan Paul effectively took himself out of the tag match towards the ending of the bout with a massive moonsault on Uso outside the ring. With the social media celebrity not being factored into the finish of the bout, it’s very much possible that he was kept in the dark to protect the surprise.

The spot saw both Paul and Uso going through the announce desk. During the podcast, Logan revealed that John Cena was actually doubtful about him being able to pull off the Moonsault but he convinced the Cenation Leader.