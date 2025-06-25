Logan Paul Explains Why He Didn’t Sign Fan’s Rookie Card

Logan Paul recently made headlines after refusing to sign what he identified as a fake rookie card at a fan event. On X (formerly Twitter), Paul explained his decision, saying he wanted his first-ever signed rookie card to be a genuine and meaningful gesture.

Confirmed with Topps that this was a fake.



It would’ve been the very first “Logan Paul Rookie Card” that I autographed & I didn’t want that moment to happen with a counterfeit https://t.co/FFD1C6Lise — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 24, 2025

Rookie cards—especially when autographed—can fetch thousands of dollars on the collectibles market. Given Paul’s star power in both WWE and pop culture, his authentic signature on a legitimate rookie card would be highly valuable. Recognizing this, Paul chose to hold off until he could give that moment to a fan who truly appreciates the significance.

On WWE television, Paul has recently been aligned with John Cena, though the duo came up short at Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen when “The Maverick” will return to WWE programming.