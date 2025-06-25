Logan Paul, Topps
Logan Paul Explains Why He Didn’t Sign Fan’s Rookie Card

by Thomas Lowson

Logan Paul recently made headlines after refusing to sign what he identified as a fake rookie card at a fan event. On X (formerly Twitter), Paul explained his decision, saying he wanted his first-ever signed rookie card to be a genuine and meaningful gesture.

Rookie cards—especially when autographed—can fetch thousands of dollars on the collectibles market. Given Paul’s star power in both WWE and pop culture, his authentic signature on a legitimate rookie card would be highly valuable. Recognizing this, Paul chose to hold off until he could give that moment to a fan who truly appreciates the significance.

On WWE television, Paul has recently been aligned with John Cena, though the duo came up short at Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen when “The Maverick” will return to WWE programming.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

