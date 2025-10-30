Logan Paul Reacts to Federal Judge Dismissing CryptoZoo Lawsuit

A federal judge has ended Logan Paul’s latest legal saga, officially dismissing the class action lawsuit tied to his CryptoZoo NFT project.

The class action, brought by investors who claimed Paul and his team had misled users and “rug-pulled” the ambitious CryptoZoo game in 2021, was first thrown out in August. This week, SEScoops can confirm the dismissal was reaffirmed by a district judge, bringing the case to a close. On Thursday, he took a victory lap on social media.

The CryptoZoo project promised fans the ability to breed and trade “virtual animals” for profit, but the concept failed to deliver, leading to accusations of fraud. Plaintiffs struggled to connect Logan Paul directly to their financial losses, which both a magistrate and district judge agreed was grounds for dismissal.

Paul’s attorney, Jeff Neiman, praised the outcome to TMZ: “The district judge reaffirmed that ruling, holding once again that no reasonable juror could find Logan’s statements misleading or fraudulent.”

Logan Paul received word of the lawsuit’s dismissal on his wedding day, offering some unexpected honeymoon peace as he celebrated his marriage to Nina Agdal in Lake Como this August.

Paul remains committed to WWE, having retired from boxing to focus on his wrestling career, and although he’s currently absent from television following his high-profile match at Clash in Paris, he is waiting for his next call from Triple H and is expected to remain with WWE for the foreseeable future.