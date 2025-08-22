Logan Paul Says He Intends To Take John Cena’s Spot As The ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Logan Paul has his sights set on more than just a victory over John Cena at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris premium live event. In a new episode of his podcast, “The Maverick” stated that he intends to take Cena’s spot as the “greatest of all time” in WWE.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Paul discussed his upcoming dream match with the 17-time World Champion. He made it clear that he views the match as an opportunity to prove he belongs at the very top of the industry.

“John Cena is the greatest of all time. For now. I intend to be the greatest of all time, if not one of the greatest of all time,” Paul said. “I want my name thrown in the hat. A way to do that is to go toe-to-toe with John Cena in every faucet of wrestling. That’s on the mic, that’s in the ring, that’s even backstage.”

Paul stated he believes he has what it takes to be a locker room leader and the face of the company, a role Cena held for nearly two decades. “John Cena has been that guy for 20-25 years and I fully believe I have the capacity to do all of that,” he stated.

“I’ve taken my notes, I’ve learned from him. He’s the master. I got to tag team with him and learn from him, but now I’m going to use the things he taught me to beat his f*cking ass in front of everyone in Paris,” he declared. “I’m not an outsider, I belong here and I intend to show everyone that in Paris.”