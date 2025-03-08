Logan Paul Suplexes Joe Weller, Scores Header Goal in Sidemen Charity Match

Logan Paul brought WWE action to Wembley Stadium during the Sidemen Charity Match, delivering a suplex to Joe Weller in a goal celebration that quickly went viral. But first, he scored this header goal to put his team up 5-4.

NO WAY LOGAN PAUL HAS A GOAL BEFORE SPEED ?



pic.twitter.com/1SB9azlC6M — Janty (@CFC_Janty) March 8, 2025

After Weller converted a penalty to put Sidemen FC ahead against the YouTube All-Stars, he initially mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature “SUIII” celebration. However, things escalated when Paul, a WWE superstar, seized the moment to suplex Weller onto the pitch before pinning him, with teammates counting to three in true wrestling fashion.

Now that’s what you call a goal celebration ? pic.twitter.com/oMlTf9hWSQ — Sidemen (@Sidemen) March 8, 2025

The stunt, performed in front of a crowd of nearly 90,000, instantly became a social media sensation, with fans dubbing it one of the wildest goal celebrations ever. Despite Weller’s impressive performance, which included two goals, the YouTube All-Stars ultimately secured victory, winning 5-4 on penalties after a thrilling 9-9 draw.

Paul, who last wrestled at Elimination Chamber, was among several high-profile content creators taking part in the charity event, including KSI, iShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat.