Logan Paul Suplexes Joe Weller, Scores Header Goal in Sidemen Charity Match

by Michael Reichlin

Logan Paul brought WWE action to Wembley Stadium during the Sidemen Charity Match, delivering a suplex to Joe Weller in a goal celebration that quickly went viral. But first, he scored this header goal to put his team up 5-4.

After Weller converted a penalty to put Sidemen FC ahead against the YouTube All-Stars, he initially mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature “SUIII” celebration. However, things escalated when Paul, a WWE superstar, seized the moment to suplex Weller onto the pitch before pinning him, with teammates counting to three in true wrestling fashion.

The stunt, performed in front of a crowd of nearly 90,000, instantly became a social media sensation, with fans dubbing it one of the wildest goal celebrations ever. Despite Weller’s impressive performance, which included two goals, the YouTube All-Stars ultimately secured victory, winning 5-4 on penalties after a thrilling 9-9 draw.

Paul, who last wrestled at Elimination Chamber, was among several high-profile content creators taking part in the charity event, including KSI, iShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

