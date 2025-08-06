Logan Paul Has Asked To Be Part of WWE’s Upcoming Japan Tour

Logan Paul wants to go back to Japan.

The YouTube star has not been to Japan since 2017. The celebrity wrestler was criticized for filming himself standing next to a Suicide victim in the Aokigahara forest and posting the footage on his channel at the time.

The 30-year-old has maintained that he is not actually banned from visiting the Asian country, and that he is just waiting for an invitation back. Though his patience seems to have run out as he’s making moves to go back himself.

Logan Paul Wants To Go Back To Japan

The WWE star invited Tiffany Stratton on his Impaulsive podcast recently. During the talk, Logan revealed that he is set to marry to his fiancée, Nina Agdal in two weeks. When Tiffany asked if he’ll be taking time off from the company for the wedding, Paul said that he’d be open to working the shows if needed.

Logan Paul said that all other stars are part of the show every week, so he feels the need to atleast offer to do the same. When Tiffany stated that the former US Champion should come to a full tour with them, the YouTube star revealed that he’s actually asked to be included in WWE’s upcoming Japan trip “I said to Triple H, ‘Book me for the Japan trip.’”

The company announced its return to Japan right before SummerSlam. They confirmed two dates for the tour: Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, with both events taking place at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.