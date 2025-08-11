Lola Vice Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE

A new report from PWInsider has confirmed that rising NXT star and former MMA fighter Lola Vice has signed a new contract to remain with WWE. The deal was reportedly finalized before her previous contract was set to expire this summer.

According to the report, Vice’s existing deal was scheduled to expire soon, but the company moved to get a new agreement “locked in” before that could happen. The length and terms of the new contract have not yet been disclosed.

Vice, 27, first signed with WWE in the summer of 2022 following a successful tryout, leaving behind a 4-1 professional record in Bellator MMA.

In her time with the company, Vice has become one of the breakout stars of the NXT women’s division. In 2023, she won the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, which earned her a future championship opportunity. She has also been featured on the main roster, most recently as a participant in the 20-woman Battle Royal at the WWE Evolution premium live event last month.

As part of WWE’s partnership with AAA, Vice has also been making appearances for the promotion. Her work in both companies highlights her rising stock as a valuable performer for WWE’s present and future.