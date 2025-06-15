Los Garza, AAA
WWE’s Los Garza Win AAA Tag Team Titles At Triplemanía Regia 2025

by Thomas Lowson

Triplemanía Regia 2025 just crowned new AAA World Tag Team Champions as WWE’s Los Garza now hold the richest prize in AAA’s tag team division. Berto and Angel dethroned Sansón and Forastero in a wild four-way tag team bout that also featured Nic and Ryan Nemeth, along with Pagano and Psycho Clown. The finish saw Ángel Garza caught Forastero and scored the pinfall, sealing the victory for Los Garza.

Los Garza’s victory continues to demonstrate WWE’s influence over the promotion. Their title victory comes off the heels of the highly successful WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event which saw sever interpromotional matches.

Now officially the new AAA World Tag Team Champions, Ángel and Berto Garza are cemented as key players in AAA’s expanding cross-promotional scene. With talent from AAA, WWE, and TNA involved, the tag team division is more unpredictable than ever.

