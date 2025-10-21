Louvre Heist Dethrones Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 31 Cash-In as “Heist of the Century”

In the grand arena of audacity, the Louvre’s jewel thieves have now claimed the top spot, bumping Seth Rollins off his long-held throne as the mastermind behind “The Heist of the Century.”

For nearly a decade, Rollins proudly wore that crown, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 31 to snatch the WWE World Heavyweight Championship right from under Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ noses. But this weekend, a crew in Paris pulled off a caper so slick that even Mr. Monday Night Messiah himself might be taking notes.

According to French officials, Sunday’s Louvre robbery was a four-minute sprint of chaos and precision. Masked thieves posing as construction workers rolled up with a basket lift, sliced through a window with gas-powered tools, smashed display cases, and vanished down the Seine with Napoleonic jewels before most visitors had finished their morning espresso. No ref bump required, no run-ins from J&J Security. Just pure tactical execution with a getaway plan that would make Danny Ocean blush.

To put it in wrestling terms, these culprits executed the perfect “cash-in.” The Louvre hadn’t even rung the opening bell when the challengers hit the gallery, blindsided security, and left as undisputed champions of larceny. Witnesses described the thieves as “calm, professional,” which in pro wrestling psychology means they no-sold the chaos and walked out with heat hotter than Rollins’ 2015 pyro.

Rollins’ heist changed wrestling history, but even he will have to figure out the four-minute spectacle that will be analyzed for years to come.