Ludwig Kaiser Sparks Dating Rumors After Being Spotted With WWE Host

New footage of El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) has sparked rumors of a new relationship after he was seen holding hands with WWE ambassador Andrea Bazarte. The video, reportedly taken during the Monterrey vs. Tigres soccer match at the Clásico Regio on November 1, showed the pair dancing and embracing. Other videos show Americano and Bazarte spending plenty of time together.

wwe backstage really is like love island like wtf you mean ludwig kaiser and andrea bazarte are entangled now? pic.twitter.com/hPvTbm3W2k — momo #sucio2beltz ? (@momomysterios) November 2, 2025

Andrea Bazarte esta saliendo con kaiser y el grande americano al mismo tiempo. Es una mala mujer ???? #smackdown #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fVgqO2B6D1 — David (@daviddragonrojo) November 3, 2025

These videos have sparked a lot of discussion about Americano/Kaiser, who has been in a relationship with Tiffany Stratton. While many fans now believe Kaiser and Stratton have split, neither side has spoken publicly about the rumored break up.

Bazarte is a 33-year-old from McAllen, Texas, who serves as the Digital TV host of WWE Espanol. Bazarte has also modeled for the Boga Models agency, and is active on social media, including boasting 347,000 followers on Instagram.

This is an ongoing situation and fans should wait for Kaiser or Stratton to speak publicly before jumping to conclusions. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest.