Ludwig Kaiser Speaks On Social Media Responsibility Amid Dating Rumors

Ludwig Kaiser has reminded fans of the importance of what they say on social media as rumors circulate about his dating life. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the German Superstar shared a message about the power of what is said on social media.

Your words on social media have power They can and do, affect people’s lifes massively Every comment can make or break someone out there Please condider that and be aware that your words carry responsibility

Kaiser did not state if this post was in response to something in particular. In recent days, there have been rumors and speculation that the German has split from Tiffany Stratton and is rumored to be dating WWE ambassador Andrea Bazarte. The pair were recently seen holding hands and dancing at a Monterrey vs. Tigres soccer match at the Clásico Regio while Kaiser was portraying El Grande Americano.

While many fans now believe Kaiser and Stratton have split, neither side has spoken publicly about the rumored break up. In February of this year, Kaiser said he wasn’t sure if he and Stratton would ever be paired on TV, but said he and the ‘Buff Barbie’ could do some “great stuff” together on programming.

This is an ongoing situation and fans should wait for Kaiser or Stratton to speak publicly before jumping to conclusions. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest.