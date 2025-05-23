Lyra Valkyria, Conor McGregor
Lyra Valkyria on Conor McGregor in WWE: ‘He Doesn’t Have What It Takes’

by Thomas Lowson

Conor McGregor may be a larger-than-life figure in combat sports, but WWE’s Lyra Valkyria isn’t convinced he could cut it in professional wrestling. Speaking with the Irish Mirror to promote WWE Friday Night SmackDown’s return to Ireland this August, the Valkyrie was asked about McGregor one day stepping from UFC to WWE. But despite sharing Irish roots and global appeal, Valkyria offered a blunt response: “He doesn’t have what it takes.”

McGregor has repeatedly teased an interest in pro wrestling with many believing it is just a matter of times before he joins WWE. However, several controversies continue to plague McGregor, including run-ins with the law that may make WWE hesitant to bring him on board.

McGregor has also teased a political future in his native Ireland, which would make any future as a WWE Superstar difficult. Valkryia declined to comment when asked about McGregor’s political aims.

As for Valkyria, her journey in WWE has gone from strength to strength. A former NXT Women’s Champion and the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Valkyria is proving that she is doing just fine representing Ireland in WWE, without McGregor in sight.

