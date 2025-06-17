Lyra Valkyria Names Dream Opponents For WWE Evolution 2

WWE Evolution 2 is drawing near and Lyra Valkyria plans to be part of the action. Speaking to the Battleground podcast, Lyra was asked about what kind of match she plans on having come July 13.

“A big match-up with someone that I haven’t faced yet would be very cool. We’ve got Giulia on SmackDown now. I’ve never gotten in the ring with her.”

The Beautiful Madness isn’t the only woman on Valkyria’s radar. In the interview, Lyra named Stephanie Vaquer as another dream opponent.

“We don’t know if it’s going to happen, I don’t know who will be involved. But someone that I haven’t faced yet would be very cool, very fresh for me.”

The Evolution 2 Premium Live Event will be taking place on July 13, 2025, live from Atlanta, Georgia and is expected to feature 7-8 matches, more than WWE’s standard 4-5 match card. With room for Valkyria to be in action, time will tell if the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion gets one of her dream matches.