Lyra Valkyria Shares When She Was Told About WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Win

Lyra Valkyria discussed her experience becoming the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, revealing she wasn’t part of any creative discussions beforehand and only learned of the major career moment on the day of the show.

Valkyria won the inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship by defeating Dakota Kai in a tournament final on the January 13, 2025, episode of Raw. This made her the first-ever woman to hold the title.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Valkyria shared her feelings about holding the championship. “[It’s brought me] A lot of confidence, it’s a big responsibility, and there’s a lot of pressure that comes with it,” she said. “But I think I’m kind of in control once I get in the ring… No one can take that away.”

When asked when she first heard about winning the title, she explained, “I never was a part of that conversation. I just find out on Mondays what I’m doing. I found out the day of. I was never a part of the decision or the conversation. I just showed up to work.”

Describing her reaction, Valkyria stated, “Amazing. I couldn’t believe it… it never hits me in the moment. It hit me when I was driving home… The title is just sitting in my bag… and I’m like, Oh yeah, that’s the Intercontinental Championship. I won that.”