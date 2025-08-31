Main Event For WWE Clash In Paris Reportedly Revealed

With just hours to go until WWE’s first-ever premium live event in Paris, France, a new report has indicated which match is planned to headline the historic show. According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, the fatal four-way match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will close the event.

The report, which cites the internal match order as of Sunday morning, has the championship match in the main event slot. The bout will see the new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, make his second title defense against three of his top rivals: former champion CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

Rollins captured the championship at SummerSlam by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a newly-crowned CM Punk. His first title defense, against LA Knight on the following episode of Raw, ended in a disqualification.

It was also reported on Saturday that the main event may set up an angle for the upcoming WrestlePalooza show in Indianapolis in September. The Clash in Paris premium live event is scheduled to kick off today at 2 p.m. ET and will be the final main roster PLE to stream on Peacock in the U.S. before the move to ESPN.