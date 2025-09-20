PROGESS World Champion Man Like DeReiss Tells All On WWE Try-Out

PROGRESS World Champion Man Like DeReiss may be called a WWE Superstar one day, but the British wrestler isn’t going to rush a move to the Sports Entertainment powerhouse. Speaking to The A2theK Wrestling Show, DeReiss recalled being part of a WWE try-out during WWE’s tour of Europe in March, a try-out that saw him reportedly impress WWE names.

“It was a great experience. It’s great to be around some great minds in professional wrestling. I made a lot of new friends, met a lot of new people, and the athletes were great.”

DeReiss has since arrived in TNA Wrestling, making his in-ring debut for the promotion in February of this year. While his new role with TNA could eventually lead to a future in WWE, Dereiss is in no hurry to part the independent scene for a Superstar role.

“At the moment, for me, I think what I’m doing at the moment is going very, very well. So I don’t think there’s any rush to change at the moment, how things are going. I’m PROGRESS world champion… I’m doing exactly what I wanted to set out to do.”

Man Like DeReiss won the PROGRESS World Championship in August, ending the reign of Luke Jacobs at PROGRESS 183 in London, England. Other highlights of 2025 have seen Dereiss battle for the TNA X-Division Championship and appear for Ring of Honor and GCW.

For many wrestlers, WWE is the ultimate goal. While DeReiss has all the tools to make it as a WWE Superstar one day, he’s in no hurry to end his time on the independent scene and beyond.