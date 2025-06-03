Mandy Rose Calls Out WWE’s Gender Double Standards: ‘Women Aren’t Paid Enough’

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has spoken candidly about what she perceives as significant gender-based double standards in professional wrestling, particularly regarding compensation and earning opportunities.

In a wide-ranging interview with Card Player, Rose detailed her frustrations with WWE’s restrictions on outside income and highlighted the stark pay gap between male and female wrestlers in the industry.

“I Felt So Constricted”

Rose pointed to the fact that only one woman, Rhea Ripley, appears in the top 10 highest-paid wrestlers on WWE’s current roster as evidence of systemic inequality within the company.

“I do think that there is a double standard. I think there always is going to be, unfortunately,” Rose explained. “I don’t want to sound pessimistic but we strive to become better and I think we have become better in the world of sports when it comes to women.”

The former champion expressed frustration with WWE’s approach to talent compensation, particularly their restrictions on outside revenue streams.

“I just felt so constricted. Why don’t you want the superstar to become bigger and better and help your brand?” Rose questioned. “Some of these social media stars are making more money than actors and actresses. You don’t realize that you’re pigeonholed into something when you’re in a big company and they usually reap all the benefits of it. Whereas you’re the talent, so you should be getting most of it.”

Life-Changing Earnings Outside WWE

Since her WWE release in December 2022, Rose has built a lucrative career through content creation platforms. She revealed that she earned more in three months on FanTime than she did in an entire year with WWE, describing the financial change as “life-changing.”

However, Rose also shared some of the more unusual aspects of her new career, including the type of requests she receives from subscribers.

“I’ll definitely tell you that my fans ain’t shy. I get a ton of crazy requests. People are wild!” Rose said. “I don’t know what it is but people want me to choke them with my thighs. And I’m like what? Why would you want to be choked first of all and by my thighs? It’s like a leg scissor move.”

She noted that former WWE star Carmella actually used a similar thigh-based submission move as her finishing maneuver during her wrestling career.

Industry-Wide Issues

Rose’s comments touch on broader issues within the wrestling industry regarding gender equality and compensation. While WWE has made strides in recent years with women’s wrestling being featured more prominently, pay disparities between male and female performers remain a persistent issue.

The former NXT Champion believes that WWE’s restrictive policies on outside income particularly impact female performers, who may have fewer opportunities to generate revenue compared to their male counterparts.

“WWE constricted my earning potential,” Rose stated, suggesting that the company’s policies regarding outside business ventures disproportionately affect women in the industry.

Moving Forward

Despite her criticisms, Rose maintains that the wrestling industry has improved in terms of opportunities for women, though she believes more progress is needed.

“We strive to become better and I think we have become better in the world of sports when it comes to women,” she acknowledged, while maintaining that significant work remains to be done.

Rose’s comments come at a time when discussions about pay equity in sports and entertainment continue to gain prominence. Her success in content creation since leaving WWE has demonstrated that performers can find significant financial opportunities outside traditional wrestling frameworks.

Looking Ahead

Rose also revealed potential future collaborations, teasing that she and former WWE star Dana Brooke (now Ashley Sebera) may work together on OnlyFans content.

“Possibly Ashley Sebera, formerly known as Dana Brooke. We’re close friends. We were on set for a photo shoot recently, so possibly with her,” Rose shared. “It’s cool that I only really collaborate with people that I actually kind of know.”

As the wrestling industry continues to evolve, Rose’s comments highlight ongoing conversations about gender equality, compensation, and the opportunities available to performers both within and outside traditional wrestling companies.

Her success in building a substantial income stream outside WWE demonstrates that wrestlers, particularly women, may have more options than ever before to control their own financial destinies, even if it means leaving traditional wrestling behind.