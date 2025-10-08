Mandy Rose Backs Jazmyn Nyx Over Turning Down WWE Deal

Jazmyn Nyx parted ways with WWE NXT after turning down a contract offer that she felt wasn’t worth it. Nyx’s decision reflects how even the top promotion in the world can lose talent over money, and now Nyx has received support from Mandy Rose.

On her Power Alphas podcast, Rose discussed reports that Nyx was offered less than $100,000 a year on a three-year contract. As far as Rose is concerned, that amount certainly isn’t enough to warrant the risks of being a WWE Superstar.

“You’re still beating up your body to a level of danger, right? There’s a level of… you are risking your health, your long-term health.”

WWE NXT may be treated as ‘developmental’ but talent are still expected to take bumps as tough as any main roster wrestler. For Rose, walking away from a deal that isn’t worth it is simply a smart long-term decision.

“If you’re chasing wealth and neglecting your health, you’re going to be broke in two aspects.”

Rose knows all about making wise financial decisions. In 2022, Rose was cut from WWE after the company learned of the exclusive content her subscribers could view. Within weeks of her exit, Rose had made over $1 million through subscriptions and continues to produce content to this day. Rose has yet to wrestle since her 2022 exit, instead choosing her lucrative venture instead of taking bumps and risking injuries.

Nyx hasn’t competed since her exit from WWE, with her final match coming at NXT Homecoming in September 2025. On her podcast, Rose summed up her view by reiterating that pro-wrestling needs to be worth the risk.

“Where are you buying a home for under 100K a year? You’re risking your body and your future for peanuts.”

Whether Nyx or Rose return to action, time will tell. But for now, neither appear in any hurry to risk potentially life-altering injuries, especially for what WWE was willing to pay.