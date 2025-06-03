Mandy Rose Opens Door to WWE Return: ‘I Would Love a Conversation with Triple H’

More than two years after her controversial WWE release, former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has revealed she would be open to a conversation with WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H about a potential return to the company.

In an exclusive interview with Card Player, Rose expressed her willingness to discuss returning to WWE, but made it clear that any comeback would need to be financially worthwhile and likely involve a major storyline.

Ready for the Call

“I would definitely take the phone call if Triple H rang,” Rose told Card Player. “I would love to have a conversation. We can even iron out some things maybe from the past that didn’t go as planned.”

Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, was released by WWE in December 2022 following the leak of explicit content from her FanTime subscription site. Her departure ended a historic 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion.

The 34-year-old revealed she never had the opportunity to discuss her release with WWE management at the time, adding frustration to an already difficult situation.

“I’ve never been able to have a conversation with anyone that I knew or had a relationship with about being fired,” Rose explained. “It was like, okay no one’s going to give me a little explanation here.”

Financial Terms Would Be Key

While Rose appears open to reconciliation, she made it clear that any return would need to make business sense for her current situation. Since leaving WWE, Rose has reportedly earned significantly more through her content creation ventures than she ever did as a wrestler.

“It would have to really make sense for me to come back financially and it would have to be a huge event,” Rose stated, indicating that any return would likely need to be positioned as a major storyline rather than a simple comeback.

Life After WWE

Rose’s departure from WWE proved to be financially beneficial in the long term. Reports suggest she earned more in three months on FanTime than she did in an entire year with WWE. She has since expanded to OnlyFans and other content platforms, building what she describes as a “life-changing” income stream.

“My whole career was definitely unique. I always had to try to prove myself in everything I did,” Rose reflected. “I really do think that those kinds of things helped me gain so much loyalty in the fans and equity in my name that I can carry with me the rest of my life.”

The former champion believes WWE “gave up on me too soon,” pointing to her successful NXT run as proof she had what it took to be a major star in the company.

Current WWE Landscape

Triple H, who took over WWE’s creative direction following Vince McMahon’s retirement in July 2022, has been praised for his approach to talent development and storytelling. As the former head of NXT, Triple H would be familiar with Rose’s work during her championship reign.

Whether WWE would be interested in bringing back Rose remains to be seen. The company has generally maintained strict policies regarding outside content creation, though some current stars maintain OnlyFans accounts with varying degrees of explicit content.

Rose’s comments suggest that despite the circumstances of her departure, there’s no personal animosity that would prevent a potential return. However, both sides would need to find common ground on the financial and creative aspects of any comeback.

For now, Rose continues to build her brand outside of wrestling while leaving the door open for a conversation that could potentially bring one of NXT’s most successful champions back to WWE programming.