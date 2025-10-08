Mandy Rose Believes Fan Support Would Make WWE Return Easy

Mandy Rose was cut from WWE under controversial circumstances in 2022, but believes a return to the promotion would come easily. On her Power Alphas podcast, Rose reflected on her large fanbase years after her WWE career ended.

“It’s always good to still be talked about after years. I still love it — it’s been three years this year, and you still have such a huge fanbase.”

Rose has yet to wrestle since her WWE exit, and has instead focused on her highly-lucrative subscription content. Despite this, Rose believes the support of fans would make a WWE return an easy process, and won’t rule the idea out.

“It gave me a little hope of like, maybe one day… if I ever wanted to get back in there, I feel like absolutely I could easily get back in there.”

Rose was released after WWE learned of the type of content being shared to her subscribers, much of which WWE felt was too explicit. Rose claimed after being released that WWE never gave her the chance to take down her website before making the decision to cut her.

Despite her unconventional exit, Rose’s interest in a WWE return isn’t one-sided. A year after her release, it was reported that the topic of Rose returning wasn’t off the table within WWE. In June of this year, Rose shared that she was open to a WWE return, adding that she’d love the chance to speak to Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque about a comeback.

Whether Mandy Rose returns to WWE, time will tell. For now, the former NXT Women’s Champion is grateful that there are plenty of fans wanting to see her back in the ring.