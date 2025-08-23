Soccer’s Marc Geuhi Is The Latest Athlete Eyeing WWE Future

English soccer star Marc Guehi has shared his interest in a future in WWE, becoming the latest athlete to address a future in the ring. Sitting down with the BBC, Guehi made clear that a role in WWE would be nothing short of a dream come true.

“I’d love to be a WWE wrestler. Growing up, watching WWE. It’s on Netflix. I’ve seen some pay-per-views. I would love to be a WWE wrestler. It can be dangerous but the performance side of it… I’m a good waffler on the mic… making people believe you’re the bad guy or the good guy.“

Guehi currently captains Crystal Palace of the Premier League and also plays for the England national team. Guehi captained Palace to winning the FA Cup earlier this year and played for England during the 2024 Euros finals.

Guehi is the latest star from outside wrestling to address a WWE future. U.S. Olympic Rugby star Ilona Maher recently said she’s open to WWE as well as a future in acting. Phoenix Mercury’s Kalani Brown is also interested in WWE, leaving fans of her already speculating on potential opponents and allies.

Guehi’s comments show how there’s more than one path to becoming a WWE Superstar. It remains to be seen if the soccer star makes the leap from the pitch to the squared circle.