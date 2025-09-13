Maria Kanellis-Bennett Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis After Surgery

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis-Bennett is urging fans to take skin cancer seriously after revealing she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mole from her leg. On X, the former 24/7 Champion shared photos from her hospital bed and revealed the area where the procedure was performed.

PSA: get your moles checked!!! I had type 0 skin cancer removed today after a previous biopsy came back cancerous. Feeling very blessed they caught it so early but definitely exhausted. I will have a beautiful 3 inch scar on my leg. It’s been an interesting few years. They marked it with an eye before surgery to apparently to keep away bad spirits.

Maria is the latest name from wrestling to have to go one-on-one with a kind of cancer. Earlier this year, Ric Flair confirmed that he’d been diagnosed with cancer, marking the second time in three years that he’s been diagnosed with the disease. His comment came after previously denying he had cancer, and after saying that Jim Ross was attention seeking amid his own cancer battle.

Maria’s scary ordeal shows the importance of getting checked early, as her situation could’ve gone much worse if she had delayed. We here at SEScoops are continuing to wish her the absolute best at this time.