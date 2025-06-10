Mariah May is now Blake Monroe

Mariah May’s new WWE ring name was indeed revealed as Blake Monroe on Tuesday’s episode of NXT on The CW. A vignette aired during the show where she was billed as “The Glamour of NXT”, continuing to use that moniker alongside her new ring name.

May made her NXT debut last week on June 3rd but her name wasn’t mentioned during that initial appearance.

The name change makes sense from WWE’s perspective since her real name is Mariah May Mead, and WWE wanted to use a name the company can trademark, as trademarking a real name is more complicated. This follows a similar pattern to other recent signings like Ricky Starks becoming Ricky Saints when he joined NXT.

The name Blake appears to be a tribute to her niece.