Mariah May Signs With Paradigm Talent After WWE Debut

Fresh off her WWE debut, Mariah May is already making moves beyond the ring. Deadline reports that May has signed with the Paradigm Talent Agency, laying the groundwork for expansion into film, television, branding, and digital ventures.

May debuted on the June 3, edition of WWE NXT during a segment involving several women on the roster. The Glamour made her intentions clear, declaring that she will be the one to dethrone new NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.

May enters the company with major momentum after a standout run in AEW. The London-born 26-year-old won the AEW Women’s World Championship in front of over 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium during All In: London 2024, and held the gold for months before losing it back to Toni Storm. May’s final AEW appearance came at AEW Revolution 2025, where she lost to Storm in their ‘Hollywood Ending’ match.

May now joins a stacked Paradigm roster alongside Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Alexa Bliss. With this signing, fans may soon be seeing much more of The Glamour, both in and out of the ring.