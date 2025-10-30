Marigold Stars Sidelined: Hayashishita, Sakurai & Minami Out Indefinitely

Marigold announced that Utami Hayashishita, Mai Sakurai, and Komomo Minami will be sidelined indefinitely due to injuries sustained at the promotion’s Grand Destiny event.

The promotion has not disclosed specific details regarding the nature or severity of the injuries suffered by the three wrestlers. All three have missed scheduled appearances following the event due to medical concerns, and no timeline has been provided for their potential return.

Due to various injuries sustained, and to take a cautious approach, Utami Hayashishita, Mai Sakurai and Komomo Minami will be out of action for the time being. We will announce a return date based on their condition. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/gMhSW4Ku2E — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) October 30, 2025

The loss of three prominent roster members creates significant challenges for Marigold’s immediate booking plans. Utami Hayashishita is widely recognized as one of the promotion’s top stars, while both Sakurai and Minami have played important roles in recent storylines and events.

Grand Destiny is one of Marigold’s marquee events, featuring high-stakes matches and top talent. The physical toll from the show has now forced the promotion to adjust future cards and potentially reconsider championship plans.

The absence of these performers may create opportunities for younger or less-established wrestlers to step into more prominent roles.