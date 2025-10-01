Mark Henry Calls For Randy Orton To Turn Heel

WWE Hall of Famer “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry believes that if Randy Orton is to have another run as WWE Champion, it must be as a heel. In a recent interview, Henry made a passionate case for Orton to return to his heel roots, arguing that “The Viper” is one of the few superstars in history who is definitively better as a heel than a babyface.

Orton has been a beloved fan favorite since his return from a career-threatening back injury, but Henry feels that a return to the heel persona that defined much of his career is the “tailor-made” story for his next main event run. Speaking with TMZ, the former World Heavyweight Champion explained exactly what he wants to see from a future Randy Orton championship reign.

“I wouldn’t want Randy to be champion as good guy Randy. I want Randy… the story is tailor made. Have Randy come in now and start punting people again, RKO’ing people’s grandmothers and children. Have him stomping people. Let Randy be Randy.”

He emphasized that Orton’s greatest strength has always been his ability to be a compelling and hated villain.

“I don’t know if you can say more definitively that a guy’s a better heel than he was a babyface.”

Henry also compared Orton’s current situation to that of John Cena, who is in the midst of his farewell tour.

“I think Randy wants to be in the same regard as Cena. He deserves it too. But while Cena is doing that, you can’t actively have two people doing the same story.”