Mark Henry Says Syko Stu Is Partially To Blame For Incident With Raja Jackson

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has weighed in on the controversial incident involving Raja Jackson and Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event this past weekend.

Speaking with TMZ, Henry commented on the situation, which saw Raja Jackson, son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, legitimately knock out and injured Syko Stu. Henry stated that he believes the injured wrestler, Syko Stu, shoulders some of the blame for what happened.

“You’ve got to be careful, one, who you’re messing with, and, two, what kind of example are you as a veteran for inciting a riot with a kid,” Henry said.

“The World’s Strongest Man” noted that while he also chastised Raja for needing to have more “respect for the business” and to control his anger, he feels the primary fault lies with Stu for instigating the situation. The incident was preceded by an altercation where Stu hit Raja with a drink can.

“If indeed what I saw was what I saw, which is people before the show, during the day time, drinking and intoxicated or partially intoxicated, and you bust a bottle over a guy’s head and talk trash like that guy was not going to do nothing, yeah, you’re at fault,” Henry stated.

The in-ring attack, which was part of a planned spot that went wrong, left Syko Stu hospitalized with what his family called “severe injures to his head.” The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident.

An update from Stu’s family on Monday stated that he is “conscious and able to talk,” and a GoFundMe for his medical expenses has raised over $60,000. YouTuber Mr. Beast has also offered to help Stu and his family.