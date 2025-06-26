Whatever He Wants: Mark Henry Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Future

Vince McMahon’s future may be uncertain but Mark Henry is convinced that things aren’t all bad for the former WWE Chairman. In an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Henry was asked about what might be next for McMahon following his 2024 resignation from WWE.

“I have zero idea, but I’m going to tell you something. If I had $7 billion, I would do whatever I wanted to do and nothing you or nobody else was going to stop me from doing it.”

McMahon has launched his own company as of late, 14TH & I, a private investment firm targeting buyouts and majority deals with a focus on sports, media, and entertainment. The name references the location of Capitol Wrestling Corporation—the predecessor to WWE run by McMahon’s father.

Later in the interview, noted that, from a legal standpoint, McMahon has not faced prison time for the allegations against him. With that in mind, Henry believes the door is wide open for McMahon to do whatever he wants next.

“So he can do whatever he wants. He didn’t go to prison. The world is very forgiving.”

Even if McMahon is not convicted or faces punishment related to Janel Grant’s lawsuit, the court of public opinion is often harder to win over. Nevertheless, Henry believes McMahon’s wealth and influence make him largely untouchable.