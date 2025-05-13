WWE Aims to Run ‘Short and Sweet’ Premium Live Events

On May 13, 2025, TKO Group Holdings President and COO Mark Shapiro discussed WWE’s media strategy during the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, offering insights into the company’s evolving direction.

Short and Sweet PLE’s

Shapiro confirmed WWE’s intent to maintain shorter, high-impact Premium Live Events (PLEs), describing the approach as “short and sweet.” The strategy reflects WWE’s response to changing viewer habits, prioritizing engagement over event length.

WWE: Unreal

He also addressed the upcoming Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal, noting concerns about the potential risks of overexposing backstage operations. Shapiro said he had cautioned WWE about revealing too much, stressing the importance of preserving the brand’s mystique and entertainment value.

These remarks were part of Shapiro’s broader participation in the high-profile conference, where he outlined WWE’s positioning within the TKO portfolio alongside UFC and PBR. WWE continues to expand its media footprint through key partnerships, including a forthcoming move to Netflix and ongoing streaming negotiations with Peacock.

Shapiro’s comments underscore WWE’s focus on balancing fan engagement with brand protection as it navigates an increasingly competitive media environment.