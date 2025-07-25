Match Order For Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 Revealed

On August 2, WWE will kick off its first of two nights of WWE SummerSlam, marking the first time the show has happened over two nights. Now, WWE has confirmed which matches will fall on which nights.

WWE SummerSlam: Saturday (Aug 2nd, 2025)

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman)

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill (WWE Women’s Championship)

Sami Zayn Vs. Karrion Kross

WWE SummerSlam: Sunday (Aug 3rd, 2025)

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Street Fight, Undisputed WWE Championship)

Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky (WWE Women’s World Championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage Match, WWE United States Championship)

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

WWE SummerSlam promises to be a stacked weekend for fans, filled with exciting matches. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE SummerSlam.