Matches Revealed For WWE Supershow Events In Japan

Several matches have been announced for WWE’s upcoming return to Japan next month. The company will be holding two Supershow live events at the legendary Ry?goku Sumo Hall in Tokyo on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18.

The cards for the two shows were revealed during the Japanese broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown on the ABEMA platform, and they feature a host of WWE’s top stars, championship matches, and the return of Japanese superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.

The tour will mark the official return to action for Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been absent from the ring since competing in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament back in June. Also featured on the tour will be the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, GIULIA, who will be defending her championship on the first night in a major triple threat match against two of the top stars from the main roster. The announced cards for the two events are below:

Friday, October 17

NXT Women’s Championship Three-Way Match: GIULIA (champion) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (champion) vs. CM Punk

Shinsuke Nakamura & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Saturday, October 18