Matt Cardona Breaks Silence On His In-Ring WWE Return

“The Indy God” Matt Cardona has shared his first public comments following his shocking and highly anticipated in-ring return to WWE on the October 14 episode of NXT. The former Zack Ryder competed in a WWE ring for the first time in over five years, facing off against Josh Briggs in a hard-fought contest.

Cardona completely reinvented himself on the independent circuit after his WWE release. Following his return, Cardona took to his Instagram account to share a photo from the match and send a message to his supporters. Despite the loss, he framed the night as a personal victory.

“Thank you…

I may have lost the match, but tonight was a win.

I’ll never quit…and I’m ALWAYZ READY.”

Cardona’s last match in WWE prior to this return was on the March 9, 2020, episode of Monday Night Raw, where he lost to Bobby Lashley. He was released from his contract in April 2020. In the years since, he became one of the most talked-about performers in the world, capturing championships in promotions like GCW and the NWA.