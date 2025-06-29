Matt Cardona Reacts To Fan Support At Night of Champions Post-Show

Matt Cardona has yet to return to WWE, but the former NWA World Champion is certainly garnering plenty of attention. During the post-show segment at Night of Champions 2025, Cardona’s name was chanted by the fans during a discussion with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

No one on stage acknowledged the chant, but the crowd’s enthusiasm was unmistakable. On X, Cardona made clear that the love being shown from the fans has not gone unnoticed.

Thanks Saudi Arabia…I heard you. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 28, 2025

The former Intercontinental Champion has been referenced multiple times on WWE programming in recent weeks, including during John Cena’s ‘pipebomb’ on CM Punk. Cardona has often teased returning to WWE but has said he would not come back as his previous Zack Ryder character.

After being released in 2020, Matt Cardona has gone on to become one of WWE’s biggest post-release succcess stories. Whether he returns or not remains to be seen but fans clearly haven’t forgotten about him.