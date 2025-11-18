Matt Cardona Teases More In WWE, Touts Merchandise Success

Matt Cardona returned to WWE as Zack Ryder during the November 14 episode of WWE SmackDown as part of the ‘Last Time Is Now’ tournament. Ryder was the surprise opponent of LA Knight, who got the win over the ‘Indy God’ to advance to the next round.

While Cardona didn’t win his return to WWE SmackDown, more could be in store. On X, Cardona shared images of Zack Ryder from his initial WWE run as well as the return. Taking a page from WWE’s mantra, Cardona added “Then, Now, Forever?” teasing that much more could be coming for him in a WWE ring.

Following his return on SmackDown, it was reported that Cardona hasn’t re-signed with WWE, but he instead has a merchandise deal with the promotion. That merch has proven to be a hit with fans, something that Matt appreciates.

I don’t know how accurate the Top Sellers filter is on @WWEShop, but it shows that the 3 new Zack Ryder shirts are the top selling shirts. (I won’t let it get to my head like @realKILLERkross did)



Thank YOU for the support. It's much appreciated.

Cardona was released from WWE in 2020, but reinvented himself on the independent scene and in other promotions. It remains to be seen if the former NWA World Champion will make a fully-fledged return to WWE, but Zack Ryder is ready to prove he’s ‘Alwayz Ready.’