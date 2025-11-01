Matt Hardy: Jeff & I Aren’t Ready For WWE Hall of Fame

The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) are considered one of the greatest and most popular tag teams to ever compete in the ring. Now, Matt Hardy has once again spoken about the possibility of a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran wrestler was confident that he and Jeff will be WWE Hall of Famers one day. In Matt’s opinion, fans know it too, though he’s not quite ready to wind his career down for an induction just yet.

“Everybody knows the Hall of Fame is happening at some point, but I just don’t think we’re there yet. You know, nobody is ready. Nobody’s saying, ‘Okay, well, we’re ready to wind it down and retire. Let’s do the Hall of Fame.’”

The Hardys remain active in both WWE and TNA as well as competing in rare matches on the independent scene. With the team’s current momentum, including holding three sets of tag team titles, Matt believes it wouldn’t be wise to slow down yet.

Some WWE Hall of Famers continue to wrestle post-induction, including Rey Mysterio who was inducted in 2023. While Matt is pleased to see his WrestleMania 19 adversary still in the ring, he and Jeff aren’t ready for an induction yet.

“I mean, Rey Mysterio’s a great example of that… but I just don’t think we’re there yet.”

The topic of a Hall of Fame induction has come up in the past, with WWE offering Jeff a spot in 2022 to stop him from going to AEW. In July 2024, Jeff shared that, despite his success as a singles star, he’s not interested in a solo induction, and instead just wants to be inducted alongside his brother.

The Hardy Boyz are first-ballot Hall of Famers, but when their induction comes remains to be seen. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Matt and Jeff Hardy.