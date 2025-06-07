Would Have Went Out of My Way: WWE Veteran Believes R-Truth Should Have Been Kept Around Even With Higher Salary

Matt Hardy was as surprised by R-Truth’s WWE departure as the fans.

The Attitude Era star announced his release from the company earlier this month, ending his 17-year run with the promotion. Reports suggest that the decision was a financial one as the company believed that his currently salary was not justified in the way they were using him.

The Broken One reacted to the news on the latest episode of his podcast. Matt Hardy said he believed R-Truth to be a WWE lifer and things would have probably turned out differently if Vince McMahon was still in-charge of the company:

“I mean, it was shocking. You would think with the attitude and mentality he had — If Vince was there, I think he probably would’ve stuck around because Vince was such a big fan. He was easy to work with, he wasn’t difficult, he wasn’t a challenge. It was shocking. I was shocked that they didn’t re-sign him. I would’ve thought that R-Truth would’ve been a WWE lifer at this point.”

He’s An Ambassador: Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy speculated about the reasons behind Truth’s unexpected exit noting that for TKO officials, it might have been a question of the bottom line. Though with WWE regularly touting record gates and unprecedented profits, the Attitude Era Star believes that Truth is a star that should have been kept around even if it meant paying him a little more than his perceived value:

“I feel like not only is he [good] for the fanbase, I think he’s good for morale. He’s a great employee to have, you know what I mean? He’s an ambassador, he’s the kind of guy you want there. I would’ve went out of my way but they’re looking at it differently apparently. I was shocked by it.”

Apart from this, Matt Hardy also discussed the potential of Truth joining the TNA roster. He spoke positively about it noting how the 53-year-old has history with the company. The TNA fans have since also made it clear that they’d love to have R-Truth in the promotion. You can check out more about it here.