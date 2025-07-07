Matt Hardy Says AEW Ties Blocked WWE Hall of Fame Nod

Matt Hardy may be worthy of a WWE Hall of Fame induction, and the nod may have come years ago if not for his AEW ties. In 2022, WWE offered Jeff Hardy a Hall of Fame spot, though he turned it down as he didn’t want to be inducted without Matt. On The Ariel Helwani Show, fans finally know why a joint induction wasn’t on the table, as Matt explained that “I went to AEW at the time.”

Jeff was offered the spot as part of WWE’s attempts to keep him away from AEW. WWE had released Jeff in late 2021 after erratic behavior at a live event. A drugs test would later confirm that Jeff was clean at the time, though Jeff would join Matt in AEW. Despite this issue, Matt is confident an induction will come.

“Yeah, yeah, we’ll definitely do it one day.”

As one of wrestling’s most iconic tag teams, Hall of Fame rings are certainly warranted for Matt and Jeff. Matt’s tale reveals how business considerations can sometimes delay what many fans see as a well-deserved honor.