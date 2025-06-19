Matt Riddle Claims Massive Success After OnlyFans Launch

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has announced that his new venture on the subscription-based platform OnlyFans has been a massive success. “The King of Bros” launched the account earlier this week and is already ranking among the platform’s top creators.

Riddle took to social media to share the impressive milestone with his followers just two days after the page went live. He thanked his fans for their immediate and overwhelming support.

“Top 2% in 2 days…crazy bro. Thank you ??,” Riddle wrote.

This new endeavor comes after Riddle’s release from WWE in 2023. Since his departure, the former United States Champion has remained active in professional wrestling, competing for major promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling as well as on the independent circuit.

His immediate success on a new platform demonstrates the dedicated fanbase “The Original Bro” maintains. The swiftness with which his page became one of the top performing accounts on the entire platform indicates a significant level of interest in his post-WWE career.