Matt Riddle Claims CM Punk Has WWE Backstage Problems

Matt Riddle isn’t mincing his words about CM Punk, who he believes is to blame for what many see as a drop in AEW’s success. In a recent Going Ringside interview, Riddle was asked if he’d work for AEW. After sharing he would, Riddle admitted he isn’t sure if Tony Khan would hire him given past issues with WWE alum.

“They hired a lot of former WWE guys and I think that left a bad taste in their mouth, because other than Moxley and maybe another couple, it didn’t really work out too well. Most of them just got fat checks and didn’t do much.”

One name who certainly got a large check was Punk, who returned to wrestling in 2021 as part of AEW. Punk’s run with AEW would end in controversy two years later, an explosion Riddle believes AEW has yet to recover from.

“they’re using more homegrown talent. They had that issue with CM Punk and that went belly up for them—belly up and cost some fans, money, and everything else. They’re still rebuilding.”

Riddle went further, sharing that he’s not a “big fan” of Punk. Not only does Riddle believe Punk “sucks at fighting,” but he also questioned Punk’s attitude behind the scenes.

“He’s a b** to work with in the back… I’ve heard from my boys that still work there that he is a headache. And this isn’t a storyline. This is the facts.”

While Riddle has some strong words about Punk, several reports have shared that Punk has done well backstage in WWE and has served as a mentor for young talent in WWE NXT. With Riddle’s WWE run ending in controversy in 2023, it’s likely, though not certain, that fans will never see the pair cross paths in the ring.