Matt Riddle Deletes Scathing Tweet Aimed At CM Punk

The bad blood between Matt Riddle and CM Punk boiled over on social media today, with Riddle posting and then quickly deleting a scathing tweet aimed at the “Best in the World” and his fanbase. The post came just moments after Punk was booed during the WWE Night of Champions Kickoff show in Saudi Arabia.

Riddle took aim at Punk’s supporters, referencing the recent viral video of Punk pushing away a young fan who was trying to get a photo.

“To the real ones that pay everyone else’s bills and out work most people in their professions much respect ?? but to all of the C**’s that literally can’t even pay rent let alone support themselves have a voice/opinion. You can all suck my big ? and keep supporting a dude that literally pushes random kids, can’t win a fight and botches every other second in the ring ? also a lot of people are making accusations and I’d say I have no criminal record and any claim I made was 100% true hence I don’t have one you p******! Ask the FBI and Internal Affairs!”

The now-deleted tweet is the latest in a series of shots Riddle has taken at Punk. He recently blamed Punk for damaging AEW’s momentum and called him a “b*** to work with in the back.”

The tirade came just hours after Punk had publicly apologized during the same kickoff show for a controversial 2020 tweet where he made a crude remark about The Miz and Saudi Arabia.