Matt Riddle Believes In Rumors of Power Struggle Within WWE

Matt Riddle believes in the stories of a WWE power struggle.

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman was the first to suggest that a power struggle is brewing within the company during an appearance on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. He even went as far as to suggest that the current Chief Content Officer Triple H would be ousted from his role within the next 18 months.

The Superking of Bros was asked for his opinion on the matter during his interview with Going Ringside. Matt Riddle said that he believes in the stories. He mentioned how a number of executives have sold their TKO shares in large quantities recently and claimed that it’s a sign of something happening behind-the-scenes:

“Yeah, I believe all of it. I really do. I think with the stocks being up for grabs, people selling, because I know Vince has sold, Steph has sold, Nick Khan has sold. A lot of people are selling their stock, and usually you don’t do that unless something’s going on behind closed doors. And honestly think there’s already a power struggle when I was there.”

Nature of The Beast: Matt Riddle

From Vince McMahon’s original ‘retirement’ to Endeavor acquiring the company, and McMahon then being forced out of TKO, the company has seen multiple management changes in the last few years. With The Rock becoming a board member and bringing his own vision to the promotion, the talks of another potential change is not surprising for a lot of people.

Matt Riddle mentioned all these events to support his theory. Though the former US Champion claimed that it’s all just the nature of the beast:

“They keep trying to get Vince out, and trying for Steph and Triple H to get in that position. And now that they got him out, now it’s Endeavor trying to get them out, or Rock, or whoever it is. So I think that’s just the nature of the beast.”

