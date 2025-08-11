CM Punk Hasn’t Changed For The Better, Claims WWE Alum

CM Punk has been incident-free since returning to WWE in 2023, in stark contrast to his controversial exit from the promotion a decade prior. While Punk and others have spoken about the ‘Chicago-Made’ star maturing and being better this time around, one WWE alum isn’t buying it.

On his YouTube channel, Maven Huffman reviewed WWE Unreal and Punk’s part on the new series. During his evaluation, Maven argued that Punk has not changed as much as fans, Punk, or WWE, are willing to claim.

“The new, brand new and improved, lighter side of Punk that Hunter claims he heard over the phone or he met in person and saw and said ‘Hey, let’s give him another shot,’ that’s all bulls**t.”

While Maven believes Punk hasn’t actually changed for the better, that isn’t a bad thing as far as the Tough Enough alum is concerned.

“It’s the same dude. But, I didn’t think that dude needed to change anyway.”

Despite Maven’s claim, several reports have come out claiming Punk is far more level-headed today and is eager to help out other talent. While some had reservations about bringing him back, especially after his termination from AEW, Punk has proven to be reliable in WWE.

Punk remains a regular on WWE Raw, where he is in a bitter feud with Seth Rollins. It remains to be seen if he’ll ever convince his doubters.