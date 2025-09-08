Maven Explains Why He Doesn’t Watch Current WWE Or AEW

Former WWE “Tough Enough” winner Maven has built one of the most popular wrestling-related channels on YouTube, but in a new interview, he has revealed that he does not watch the current product from either WWE or AEW. The reason, he explained, is a deeply personal one: it’s simply “too hard” for him because it makes him “jealous.”

Speaking on a Monday appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Maven, whose WWE run ended nearly two decades ago, was asked why his popular YouTube videos focus on “evergreen” historical topics rather than current events. He explained that it’s a difficult and painful experience for him to watch the modern product. “It’s too hard,” he said. “It’s just too difficult. It’d be like watching the love of my life, my ex, going on her next date. And telling me, ‘Hey, this is my new boyfriend. He’s great.’ It’s still too difficult.”

He elaborated on his feelings, admitting that he gets jealous watching the current generation of superstars live out the dream that he can no longer be a part of. “I love wrestling. I love it. I love everything about it. I think it’s truly one of the best forms of entertainment going, and I root for its success,” he said. “I hope all those guys have careers I never dreamed of. I just can’t watch it. It’s just, I’m a human being, I get jealous. I watch them and a little bit of me is upset that I still can’t do it. That age, Father Time, has indeed done what Father Time does. And it’s just too tough. Yeah, it’s too hard.”

Maven explained that this has been his mindset since he left WWE in 2005. He did note that he had a brief period where he got up to speed on the current product in 2020 when he had a commentator tryout with the company. He also made it clear that he holds no resentment towards the business and doesn’t blame anyone for his career path. However, there was a period where he had to completely distance himself from wrestling and would not take any bookings related to the industry.

While he has competed in a handful of independent matches since 2015, with his most recent being in 2024, he does not consider himself a professional wrestler anymore. He has also stated in the past that he is dealing with herniated discs and may require surgery at some point, which further complicates any potential for a more regular in-ring return.

Maven’s focus is now on his successful YouTube channel, which currently has over 740,000 subscribers, and his full-time job in the world of finance.