Maven Recalls Taking Brock Lesnar’s First Ever Televised F5

Maven has recalled being part of Brock Lesnar’s WWE debut.

The former WWE star spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview recently. He talked about things such as beating the Undertaker for the Hardcore title not long after his wrestling debut, the infamous promo of Ric Flair on him and more.

During the interview, they also talked about Maven being the first person who took an F5 from Brock Lesnar on TV, during the Beast’s March 2002 Raw debut. The former WWE star revealed the conversation he had with Lesnar before the show:

“There was no telling me how I’m gonna take it. It’s ‘I’m gonna grab you, put you up on my shoulders.’ ‘What do you need from me Brock?’ ‘Nothing, just lay flat.’ He’s like, ‘I’ll do the rest.’ And he did.”

That’s How He Was: Maven

Maven then explained that Brock is as strong as he is presented on TV and the former UFC star was able to handle him like a child during the segment:

“I even asked him while we were working on it during the day. I was like, ‘Do you need me to hoist myself up? You need me to boost?’ He laughed at me. He said, ‘No, I got you.’ And then once he grabbed me, I realized I’m a child to him. Literally, the way you probably run and grab and pick your two-year-old up, that’s how he was with me.”

Apart from this, Maven also discussed his in-ring status. The 48-year-old said that he would be open to wrestling again if the situation was right.