Maven Reflects On Beating Undertaker For Hardcore Title

Maven has reflected on one of his career highlights.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as becoming a YouTube personality, if he’s retired from wrestling, taking the first F5 and more.

During the interview, Maven also discussed one of his biggest career moments, when he beat The Undertaker for the Hardcore Championship. The 48-year-old mentioned how The Rock interfered in the bout leading to his win, and explained that being paired with such huge stars was big for him:

“It’s big for me because it was The Rock. He’s [Undertaker] got me in the dragon sleeper, and you can physically see my eyes looking up the ramp, because I knew that was the spot when The Rock was coming out with the chair.”

It’s Just Crazy: Maven

Maven had made his wrestling debut only 4 months before this match as part of the Tough Enough reality show. The former champion discussed how life was moving very fast for him at the time and only a few months back he was working as a teacher:

It’s just crazy again, how life works out. A year and a half prior to that, I’m a sixth-grade school teacher with a ‘The Rock says…’ bulletin board in my classroom, and they just a year and a half later, I’m in a match where he’s hitting The Undertaker with his finish to allow me to beat him. How does life work out that way?”

The wrestling veteran also revealed that he used to go under the elevated ramps to listen to the pop for big stars and claimed that the pop for The Rock during this match was insane.