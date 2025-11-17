Maxxine Dupri Becomes New Women’s Intercontinental Champion After AJ Lee Distraction

WWE usually brings big shows to Madison Square Garden, and the November 17 episode of RAW was no exception. The sold-out crowd was in the building for John Cena’s final farewell to the red brand, but they also witnessed a shocking title change.

Becky Lynch, who was noted to be in a “rare form” before the show, put her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Maxxine Dupri. The bout received a “big fight feel” with formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor. When the match began, “The Man” was all business, maintaining control and pressing her challenger in a significant way.

Despite the champion’s aggressive offense, Maxxine Dupri proved to be a tough challenger in the historic arena, even getting a near fall on Lynch at one point. The kick-out frustrated the champion. After getting a near fall of her own, Lynch got in referee Jessika Carr’s face. She then threw Dupri out of the ring and demanded the referee begin a count, seemingly content to take a count-out win.

This decision proved to be a costly mistake. As Lynch was focused on the referee’s count, AJ Lee’s music hit, and the former champion made her shocking return, walking down to ringside. The distraction completely took Lynch’s focus off the match. This allowed Maxxine Dupri to capitalize, jumping off the top rope and hitting a crossbody on the stunned Lynch. Dupri secured the pinfall to win the match and become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

AJ Lee is clearly not finished with Becky Lynch. This return follows their mixed tag team match at WrestlePalooza, which saw Becky tap out to AJ. Lynch has reportedly not been happy about that outcome, and now Lee has cost her a championship.

.@BeckyLynchWWE and @maxxinedupri are doing WHATEVER it takes to bring home the IC Title! ? pic.twitter.com/KtKT07owqZ — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025