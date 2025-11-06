Maxxine Dupri Reveals How She Felt About Her Late Brother Being Mentioned In WWE Storyline

Maxxine Dupri has revealed where the idea to mention her late brother in a WWE storyline came from.

The WWE star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She talked about things such as being engaged to wrestler Antony Luke, her progression in the ring, working with Nikki Bella and more.

During the interview, Maxxine was also asked about her late brother being brought up during a storyline in 2024. Dupri revealed that the idea came from her own mind because she wanted the story to make sense:

“Yes, 100%. It was that line I said, as I was the originator of the idea. So I said, we had the layout of the match where she’s going to yell at me and I’m going to walk out of the ring. And I just felt like if you want me to walk out of the ring, give me a reason to walk out of the ring.”

To Me It Was A Positive: Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri lost her older brother Wyatt in a car crash back in 2017. During a tag team match on Raw in March, 2024, Candice LeRae brought the topic up as a way to bully the rookie star into leaving the ring and securing a win for her own team.

The former MxM Collection member explained that she doesn’t look at the whole thing as a negative. She instead considers it a tribute to her brother and a way to acknowledge the importance of him in the WWE star’s life before his passing:

“To me, I didn’t look at it as a negative towards my brother or towards my situation. To me, it felt like a positive, I get to bring light to the fact that I have a brother. To me, it was we’re gonna acknowledge someone that’s my whole world that passed away, whether she’s saying it in a negative way or positive way. To me, it was a positive.”

Later in the interview, Dupri revealed that her mother was not aware of the segment. Though Maxxine expressed confidence that she would have also felt the same way had she been told about it in advance.